How “Bridgerton” and Instagram are helping a Philadelphia tea salon thrive

By Janelle Burrell, Brad Nau

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — At Akwaaba Tea Salon in West Philadelphia, a cup of hot tea is not just a beverage, but an escape. The new calming oasis encourages visitors to sit back and enjoy.

Along a quiet stretch of Lancaster Avenue lies a place of respite from the bustling city outside.

Akwaaba means “welcome” in the Ghanian language of Twi. One step inside the Akwaaba Tea Salon, you can feel a sense of calm wash over you.

“It’s almost like getting a massage,” Akwaaba Tea Salon owner Monique Greenwood said. “It’s like,’ Oh my gosh, I feel alive.’ Tea can do that for you, and it’s an inexpensive way of having that satisfaction.”

Greenwood owns Akwaaba, a collection of bed and breakfasts. The tea salon is her latest venture.

For Greenwood, the hospitality industry is a second career. She spent years as a journalist, rising to the rank of editor-in-chief of the magazine Essence before delving full time into her passion.

“It has been over 20 years now that I traded in my writing pen for a spatula,” Greenwood said. “I decided to really invest in creating spaces where people can come and live their best lives.”

She says the popularity of period shows like “Bridgerton” that feature diverse casts has ignited an interest in high tea indulgence.

“Little girls love tea,” Greenwood said, “and seniors have loved tea, but that millennial group has really bought into the idea of afternoon tea for two reasons. One would be the Bridgerton show, which they’re big fans of, and two would be Instagram.”

The images of Black culture adorning the walls and the elegant decor speak to the neighborhood’s rich culture.

“Community is everything to me,” Greenwood said. “So I am very intentional about hiring people who live in the neighborhood.”

At Akwaaba, they’re all about the details, down to the minutes, to ensure the tea steeps for the right time.

“It’s the ritual of heating the water, just to the right temperature,” Greenwood said. “It’s the idea of watching the steam come up.”

The unique blends create a bit of tea magic with a Southern flair.

“Our homemade pound cake and our homemade peach cobbler,” Greenwood said. “Our signature deviled egg that has a chunk of fried chicken on top with a drizzle of honey hot sauce.”

“When people leave here, I want them to feel refreshed,” she added.

One of Greenwood’s bed and breakfast inns is also in Philadelphia on Baring Street. She also has locations in the Poconos and Brooklyn, New York.

