Local business plays loud music to keep homeless off property

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — Those living in tents near a storage facility in Point Loma expressed their concerns as the facility plays loud music from a speaker all day.

“You got this blasting. Blasting, blasting. It goes from a 50 to a 20 at night,” said Lisa.

Lisa referred to the music from the speakers at the Extra Space storage facility in Point Loma. She and a few others live along the path where Interstate 5 meets Interstate 8. Lisa lives in a tent on Caltrans property, behind the facility’s fence.

“It is aggravating. If they want to play a radio station with different music, that would be fine. But the way they are doing this is a form of torture,” said Lisa.

That’s because she says the same classical music songs are played, on repeat all day and night.

“There are only six of us here. We are not psychopaths. We are just normal people who unfortunately have nowhere to go right now,” she added.

The storage facility is right next to the Maritime Institute. ABC 10News interviewed the CEO a few weeks ago. While the institute is not playing music, it has had issues with the encampment.

“They are stealing property from our training area. They are vandalizing our training area, covering it with graffiti. It is a constant battle,” said Maritime Institute CEO Dave Abrams.

A spokesperson from Extra Space Storage sent a statement stating:

“Security is a top priority at Extra Space for our customers and employees. After a few unfortunate break-ins from the back fence-line onto our property causing damages, our team has been testing different security measures, including enhanced fences, enhanced lighting and cameras, the additional music, and more.”

