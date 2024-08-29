Chemicals found in county wells shut down several school’s drinking water

By Jeff Morgan

HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WMAR) — Students at several Harford County schools are drinking out of water bottles after forever chemicals were found in their drinking water. ​ ​According to the district, 10 schools are impacted by the forever chemicals in the drinking water.​ ​ Five of those schools have levels so high it’s unsafe to drink.​ ​ Fallston High School, Harford Academy, Harford Technical High School, Norrisville Elementary School, Prospect Mill Elementary School.​ ​ Another five were told of the issue but levels aren’t so high drinking is unsafe.

Water bottles are being provided by the district.​ ​ PFAS or forever chemicals have come into the spotlight in recent years.

“PFAS are a family of man-made toxic forever chemicals that are in the blood of nearly 99% of Americans. They were first developed back in the 40’s and 50’s and have been leaching into our environment ever since then,” said​ ​Jared Hayes, a senior policy analyst at environmental working group and an expert on forever chemicals and where they come from.

“They have been linked to a series of pretty serious health risks included increase risk of cancer, immune system harms and a host of other potential health risks,” said Hayes. ​ ​One of the chemicals found in the drinking water at Fallston High School was more than 25 times over the allowable limit according to testing.

Hayes says parents worried their kids were exposed should have their water tested and get home filtration systems installed.​ ​ ​”Also consult your doctor to go over some of the health risks that are associated with PFAS, maybe have your blood tested as well,” said Hayes. ​ ​Hayes adds that it can be a lengthy process to get these chemicals back down to safe levels.

