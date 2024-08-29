Infant, who was on the transplant list, receives a heart

By Paris Flannigan

OPELOUSAS, Louisiana (KATC) — You may remember Baby Joy, the Opelousas infant who needed a heart transplant. We shared her story back in December. Today, we followed up with Baby Joy and her mother, Crisite Jolivette, to learn that she is doing great and even learning how to say her first words.

“Mommy, Momma,” said Iizla, “Baby Joy” Jolivette, as she tried to get her mother’s attention during her interview with KATC’s Paris Flannigan.

“I expected her to be walking, but I am just holding on to time,” said Jolivette.

Time that once stood still last year when Doctors notified Jolivette that her baby girl would be a heart transplant. At the time, Jolivette prayed day and night for a miracle. That miracle was to get her then six-month-old daughter a heart after learning the process could take close to a year.

But today, Jolivette says those days are behind them.

“The worst part is over, not knowing if she will die or live,” said Jolivette.

Today, Joy lives, moving about, laughing away, and even trying to walk. The progress all comes after receiving a heart transplant in February.

Another milestone amidst the storm, Joy turned one year old this past June.

“She was happy, and she got a lot of gifts,” said Jolivette.

And a lot of love from her two older sisters.

“It feels like a dream; it does feel real,” said Jolivette.

When Jolivette got the news about the heart transplant, she said he was shocked and couldn’t believe that it was a perfect match.

With a perfect match, Jolivette hopes she is closer to a perfect ending.

“The family that chose to donate, what are they like? What will happen? Will they want to meet her, meet me? I ask these questions because I want to thank them because their child is now a part of her, which is beautiful. You can’t complain about the small things when your child was given a second chance at life,” said Jolivette.

Baby Joy still has many medical appointments ahead of her to make sure she stays healthy.

If you would like to help and learn more about Baby Joy’s journey, visit: cota.org/cotaforjoy

