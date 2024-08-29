Long Beach mother’s newly purchased car destroyed in suspected arson, leaving family devastated

By Amanda Palacios

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) — Valarie Escalante’s ordinary morning took a devastating turn when she discovered her 2016 Nissan Rogue was no longer parked where she left it. Instead, she found a charred street and a pile of black ash.

“Sunday morning around 3:45 a.m. I don’t know if somebody set fire to whatever was right here, but my car was engulfed in flames. I wasn’t notified. I came out to check on my car to get some breakfast and it was gone,” Escalante said.

“I was in shock I couldn’t believe it. She called me crying saying her car was burned,” said Escalante’s mother Brenda Garcia.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera captured the harrowing moment the car erupted in flames. It was towed away two hours later due to the extensive damage. The Long Beach Fire Department is investigating the incident as arson.

“It’s just unfortunate that this happened and somebody could be so selfish you know,” Escalante said.

Escalante said she purchased the car two weeks ago and the fire destroyed everything inside, including her 6-month-old son’s car seat and stroller.

“I was supposed to register it Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. and it was gone Sunday. He’s only six months. It was his stroller, his car seat, some toys, just personal belongings,” Escalante said.

Escalante’s mother has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help alleviate the financial burden.

“The GoFundMe is to help her get a new car for her and her son and her wife so they can take the baby to his doctor appointments, to run simple errands,” Garcia said.

As the investigation continues, Escalante hopes that justice will be served and that the community remains vigilant.

