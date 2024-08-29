Man dies after being electrocuted by live wire

By Natalia Escalante , Ruta Ulcinaite

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man has died after he was electrocuted by a live wire in Detroit, according to Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

The victim’s body was found Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Holcomb Street near Sylvester Street on Detroit’s east side.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident, however, powerful storms moved through the area Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and neighbors say after major storms, tree limbs are known to fall on the wires.

“It’s totally dangerous,” Fransetta Temple, who lives in the area, said. “Trees are hanging on top of the wires. It can start a fire because the houses are so close over here.”

DTE is also investigating and has released a statement:

“Late this afternoon, DTE Energy was notified that an individual sustained a fatal injury after coming into contact with a downed wire. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family. DTE reminds the public to stay away from and to not tamper with electric equipment. We are working with the Detroit Police Department as this remains an active investigation.

Safety is DTE’s top priority. We implore everyone to remember the importance of safety around power lines: If you see a downed line, report it to DTE immediately through the DTE app or website, or by calling or 800-477-4747. Stay a school bus-length – at least 25 feet – away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with – always consider them live and dangerous. ”

