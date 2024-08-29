Mayor arrested: Charged with DUI; Accused of following couple

By WFTX Digital Team

NAPLES, Florida (WFTX) — UPDATE 2:17 PM

The Naples Police Department has released the police report regarding the arrest of Mayor Heitmann.

According to the police department’s report, a sergeant responded to the scene of a possible intoxicated driver claIming to be the mayor of Naples on Wednesday, August 28th.

Upon arrival, the sergeant says he immediately recognized Heitmann as she was leaning on her silver Porsche.

Officers already on scene confirmed that they witnessed Heitmann physically control her car.

The report states that as the sergeant informed Heitmann that she was standing in front of someone else’s home, she rolled her eyes and asked what was happening.

The responding sergeant also noted the smell of alcohol on the mayor’s breath while she was speaking – along with glassy, watery eyes and “had slowed, slurred speech consistent with being intoxicated.”

Field sobriety exercises were then executed.

According to the report, Heitmann was unable to follow a pen test, and the sergeant had to re-start the exercises.

The mayor was asked to complete a Walk and Turn, too.

The report says she was unable to maintain the starting position.

“Heitmann would lose balance and have to step out of the starting position to prevent herself from falling. Heitmann could not start or attempt to complete the exercise without using her arms for balance. Heitmann could not complete the exercise without asking multiple questions. Sgt. Martinez gave Heitmann numerous attempts at the Walk and Turn.”

Heitmann was also asked to complete a one-leg stand, according to the report.

“Heitmann could not hold her foot of the ground for more than six seconds and would stop the exercises whenever her foot touched the ground. Heitmann could not attempt the exercises without using her arms for balance.”

She was arrested, and charged with DUI.

UPDATE 11:32 PM

The Naples Police Department has released further details regarding the arrest of Mayor Heitmann.

According to a press release, officers responded to a home on 16th Avenue South on Wednesday night.

The caller reported that he and his wife were followed from the intersection of 12th Avenue South and 3rd Street South to their home by a woman in a silver car.

The caller says the person stopped their car on the grass in front of their home.

A verbal exchange followed, police were called and the woman claimed to be the mayor of the City of Naples – according to the department’s release.

Officers believed Heitmann was intoxicated and observed her in physical control of her car.

Police say Heitman agreed to a field sobriety exercise, and she was to arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The Naples Police Department says Heitmann completed two breath samples, which resulted in a blood alcohol content of 0.155 and 0.169.

The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Heitmann was released on a $500 bond.

ORIGINAL REPORTING

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann was arrested Wednesday night at 10:46 pm and charged with driving under the influence, according to the Naples Police Department.

Heitmann was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, with a person under 18 in the vehicle.

But Naples Police say there was no minor in the car with her. Police tell Fox 4 “The statute utilized for charging purposes states either a BAC over a certain number or a minor in the vehicle. In this case it was used because of the BAC samples that were provided.”

Collier County Jail records show the 61-year-old was booked into the jail.

Heitmann won re-election in March of this year by 22 votes, a margin that forced a recount.

