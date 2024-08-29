Police find Hello Kitty bag stuffed with fentanyl after arresting serial thief in Chino

By Dean Fioresi

CHINO, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Police discovered a Hello Kitty bag loaded with fentanyl when they arrested a man wanted in connection with a string of thefts in the Chino area.

According to a post from the Chino Police Department on Facebook, officers were patrolling the Target parking lot when they were alerted of a theft that had just occurred.

A member of the Target loss prevention team told them that a suspect had loaded a shopping cart full of merchandise and left the store without paying. He loaded the items into the back of a U-Haul truck and fled from the scene, police said.

“Officers located the U-Haul on the freeway where it stopped off the 60 freeway,” their statement said.

They discovered more than $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise and discovered that the suspect was also wanted for a string of other thefts that haven happened in the surrounding area in recent months. Those crimes are said to have exceeded more than $33,000 in losses.

While searching the vehicle, investigators also discovered a Hello Kitty pouch that was stuffed with fentanyl, their post said.

The suspect, only identified as a man from Gardena thus far, was booked on charges of grand theft, four outstanding warrants for theft and narcotics and possession of fentanyl.

