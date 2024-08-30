Long Beach organization offers veterans a new path to healing and connection through golf

By Amanda Palacios

Click here for updates on this story

SEAL BEACH, California (KABC) — A group of veterans are discovering a new path to healing through the Stand Up and Play Foundation. The program invites veterans to meet once a month at the Old Ranch Practice Center in Seal Beach and learn how to play golf.

“We look at them as our equals. And we try to make it a pleasant day for them to get out of the clinics, out of the VA hospital where they are in all day long, get out get some fresh air and just have some fun,” said Long Beach chapter coordinator Robert Schrader.

Some veterans face physical disabilities, such as being in a wheelchair, having impaired vision or battling PTSD. But that doesn’t stop them from swinging a golf club. For those with mobility challenges, Stand Up and Play provides adaptive equipment and instructors, ensuring that everyone can participate.

“A person who is a paraplegic, the equipment allows him to get to that upright position to hit a ball,” said associate member Brett Lang.

“This illness of my sight loss came on and I wasn’t sure I could do anything. So my wife and I went out six months ago to hit a few balls, so coming out here and having the instructor help me, I think I hit some pretty good balls,” said Vietnam Army veteran Thomas King.

For many veterans, the organization provides a supportive environment where they can connect with others and discover a renewed sense of purpose.

“The golf is there as the conduit to bring everyone together, but it’s more about the fellowship,” Lang said.

Organizers say all veterans are welcome. Anyone interested in joining can sign up at standupandplay.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.