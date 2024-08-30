Neighbors on guard after intruders break into Modesto home with 2 kids inside

By Anahita Jafary

MODESTO, California (KCRA) — Residents in a Modesto neighborhood are giving extra thought to their home’s security after a harrowing home invasion.

Three suspects dressed in construction clothing broke into a home in the area of North McClure Road and Clogston Way on Tuesday morning while two children, ages 13 and 3, were home alone.

Modesto police said one of the men had a gun.

The homeowner’s security camera caught part of the break-in on tape.

The video shows a man running up to the door and attempting to kick it in before it cuts off.

One neighbor, Dottie Stamper, has lived in the area for eight years. She was right next door when it happened and said she’d never seen anything like that in the neighborhood.

“I was sitting on my couch and I heard a car rev up the engine and speed by really fast. I thought something was strange and about 30 minutes later, I saw about three or four cop cars come up,” Stamper said.

Her home and many others in the neighborhood are guarded by a second pair of eyes— security cameras.

“I also have the security door which has two locks on it, and my regular door has two more locks on it. So, I’ve got four locks, I mean, I would hear something, my dog would hear something before somebody got through,” Stamper said.

Modesto police have not confirmed what the motive was nor whether anything was stolen.

“It would have been so scary for them. I mean, because I heard that the intruder had a gun,” Stamper said. “I couldn’t have been as calm as they probably were at the time, but, you know, they were responsible enough to call 911.”

“It was frightening to think that somebody would break in a home and there’s children there,” said Sharon Bear, a Modesto Police spokesperson. “But the motive, it’s like I kept thinking, what can they be looking for?” Bear said.

