Oklahoma mother gifted home with safe space to raise son with autism

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Before Wednesday, Robin Coleman said her family felt unwelcome in apartments because her son has autism.

Putting a roof over his head where he could be free is what pushed Coleman to make this dream a reality.

On Wednesday, Coleman’s 9-year-old son, Rashon, turned the keys to his brand-new home, even helping his mother put out the welcome mat.

Rashon will live in the new home with his mother and grandmother thanks to Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity. The northeast Oklahoma City home was built mostly by women, with the nonprofit saying it was its 20th home in its women-build program.

