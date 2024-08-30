Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Oklahoma mother gifted home with safe space to raise son with autism

By
Published 8:51 AM

By Kilee Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Before Wednesday, Robin Coleman said her family felt unwelcome in apartments because her son has autism.

Putting a roof over his head where he could be free is what pushed Coleman to make this dream a reality.

On Wednesday, Coleman’s 9-year-old son, Rashon, turned the keys to his brand-new home, even helping his mother put out the welcome mat.

Rashon will live in the new home with his mother and grandmother thanks to Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity. The northeast Oklahoma City home was built mostly by women, with the nonprofit saying it was its 20th home in its women-build program.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content