Thieves empty safe at Mikuni as Sacramento police notice uptick in downtown burglaries

By Ashley Sharp

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Mikuni sushi bar in midtown Sacramento was struck by thieves who made off with all the cash in the restaurant’s safe Sunday night.

It comes as Sacramento police say they have seen an uptick in burglaries at downtown businesses over the past two weeks.

“Within 9-10 minutes, they went everywhere and started kicking doors in,” said Taro Arai, Mikuni owner.

Surveillance cameras at the restaurant’s J Street location captured the moment the thieves found the locked safe behind a locked office door. It’s not yet known how they got into the safe but the thieves left its door wide open after emptying all of the money inside.

“It’s our fault, too. We could have done better,” Arai said. “Nobody was harmed. I’m more full of gratitude than worrying about what’s going to happen.”

It’s not the first time the popular sushi spot has been targeted. This time, thieves broke in through the back door in an alleyway along J Street.

“We already have a new checklist. We’re going to get a different door, maybe a different safe. We have to change. We have to make improvements,” Arai said.

Only two blocks down J Street, uvVisions Photography was also hit by thieves this week. The photography studio was broken into on Monday and the burglars made off with more than $34,000 worth of equipment.

“The feeling of invasion is so heavy,” owner Lluvia Escobar said.

At Mikuni, customers packed the house Thursday evening to show their support.

“That’s what you want, especially when something tragic like that happens,” customer Rachel McBurney said.

“There’s so much unrest. I like that the community comes out and helps each other out. It’s a good thing to see,” customer Jennifer Crouse added.

It’s a violating moment that Mikuni staff say they just have to move on from, choosing to stay positive.

“That’s why I’m so thankful to our community. They’re supporting us in every way, they encourage me in every way,” Arai said. “I know that we can overcome all these challenges.”

Sacramento police are investigating the burglary. It’s not yet clear exactly how much money was stolen from the safe or how the thieves got into it.

