19-year-old arrested after 2-year-old hit, killed while riding tricycle in Tavares

By Dacia Johnson

TAVARES, Florida (WESH) — A 19-year-old was arrested Monday night after police say he hit and killed a 2-year-old child riding a tricycle.

Officers with the Tavares Police Department responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. in the Oak Bend Subdivision.

Joshua Montero is facing DUI manslaughter charges, police said.

An arrest report states Montero was speeding in his truck when the crash happened. The child’s parents told police they were in the driveway while their kids were riding bikes in front of the home.

One parent heard the speeding truck and yelled at the driver to slow down.

The child was then hit and dragged a few feet, police said.

Montero stayed at the scene. Police said his breath smelled of alcohol and his eyes were red and glassy. Montero was wearing a bathing suit with no shoes or shirt at the time of the crash.

