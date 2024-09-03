Carjackers crash stolen car into home, flee scene, police say

By Joe Brandt, Kim Hudson

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Philadelphia police are searching for three men who they say stole a car at gunpoint and then crashed it into a home in West Philadelphia.

The carjacking happened just after 5 a.m. at 67th Street and Woodland Avenue, police said. The original driver was unharmed and notified police of the theft.

Jusu Duray, the carjacking victim, told CBS News Philadelphia his car was hijacked when he came home from work. Duray described the scene saying the carjackers approached him with guns and told him to get out of his car before taking it from him.

A short time later, officers saw the stolen vehicle near Cobbs Creek Parkway and Cedar Avenue and pursued it.

“The officer engaged in a pursuit. The sergeant of the 12th District as well as the lieutenant of the 18th District were monitoring the pursuit,” Capt. Andrew DiSanto said at the scene. “There’s no injuries to our knowledge as of right now.”

The stolen car crashed on the 300 block of North Horton Street, damaging a home that police say is abandoned, as well as another parked car on the street.

“The car that was in the high-speed chase actually crashed right here — at this house right here, this abandoned house, and hit my car, hit my old poor car,” said Duke, whose car was struck by the carjacked vehicle police say the suspects were driving.

Duke, who only wants to be identified by his first name, told CBS News Philadelphia the early morning crash sounded like an earthquake.

“I was in the bed when I heard the boom! And my wife asked me, ‘Did you hear that?’ I said ‘Yeah I heard that.’ So we got up and came out on the porch,” he said.

DiSanto said the car’s airbags deployed and smoke was coming from the car. Police said the three suspects, who were wearing black hoodies and black pants, ran from the crash scene.

Philadelphia police K-9 units were called to the scene and are searching for the suspects, DiSanto said.

Police also found a backpack and a gun at the scene.

