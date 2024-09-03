Man attempted to steal airplane at Baltimore-area airport

By Andrew Adeolu

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested for attempting to take off with an airplane at Martin State Airport in Middle River, according to the Maryland State Police.

Police arrived at Martin State Airport on August 30 around 5:10 p.m. after receiving reports of an attempted plane theft.

According to police, Joseph Goldman, 43, illegally drove past security onto airport grounds, ditched his vehicle, and entered an empty airplane.

A pilot preparing for a scheduled flight spotted Goldman in the plane and reported him to security.

Goldman was arrested by Maryland State Police was brought to the Gold Ring barrack.

A state police K-9 unit was brought in to search for drugs, explosives, or people in Goldman’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Goldman’s criminal history

This is not Goldman’s first run in with police.

The United States Attorney’s Office of Maryland reported that Goldman was sentenced to one year in prison in 2017 for possessing unregistered firearms and for making a firearm.

While executing a search warrant on Goldman’s home in 2016, the Baltimore Police Department said they found:

A 556 short barrel AR-15 long gun with a silver 6.5-inch silencer attached A 12 gauge short barrel shotgun Two semi-automatic pistols 20 rounds of ammunition, a machine vice, and miscellaneous gun parts and tools

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Goldman sawed off the barrel of the shotgun, made a short-barreled rifle without a serial number, made a silencer for the rifle, and failed to register the firearms or silencer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.