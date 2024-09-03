Reward up to $15K now offered after 90-year-old Navy vet killed in carjacking incident

By Daniela Hurtado and Jessica Willey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest days after a 90-year-old Navy veteran was shot and killed for his vehicle.

Nelson Beckett’s murder in southwest Houston outside the Lone Star Living retirement community has shocked the community.

According to the Houston Police Department, Beckett was beaten, shot, and run over with his own car Saturday afternoon by a man who had initially engaged the victim in conversation.

“He was always an outgoing person until his very last day,” Nelson Beckett’s son, Tim Beckett, told ABC13. “We’ll miss him.”

On Monday, police continued searching for clues into the victim’s killing.

“Texas is offering a reward of $10,000 for information relating to this terrible crime,” Abbott wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that he and his wife were “saddened” by the Navy veteran’s murder.

Abbott’s office said that the $10,000 is in addition to Crime Stoppers’ reward of up to $5,000.

Tim Beckett, who described his father as faith-driven and a good example, said he hoped the perpetrator could be caught and that the support has been pouring in.

“I’m thankful for it,” he said over the phone Monday.

Meanwhile, at least one neighbor, who has lived near Westbrae and Ranier Drive for two decades, told Eyewitness News she sees most of the crime occurring on the other side of the bayou on the road where Beckett lost his life. The broad daylight killing has left some wondering about safety.

“I did hear about that. I had no idea it was right next door to us. No way. I literally just read about that last night,” a neighbor named Kaitlyn said.

According to crime statistics from January until the end of June this year, police recorded at least 61 crime reports along Westbrae Parkway near where the 90-year-old died.

For perspective, 81 reports were filed in the same area in all of last year.

Twenty percent were crimes against people, and about 40% were property crimes.

“I think the neighborhood would feel safer if there were police patrols instead of just when something bad happens,” Kaitlyn said.

Anyone with information about Beckett’s murder is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit a tip online through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

