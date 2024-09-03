Woman at local care center brings happiness to residents with her inside garden

By Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman living at a local care center created a unique garden area inside the facility with the goal of bringing joy to all who visit.

Christine Martin is a resident at Temple View Transitional Care Center in Rexburg. Shortly before COVID-19 hit, Martin, who is almost 80 years old, started what has since become known as “The Corner Garden.” She had plants she didn’t have space for in her personal room and was given permission to put them on a small round table that sat in a big open room in the facility.

What started as a few plants on a table has turned into a collection of dozens of various plants and flowers on display for the residents to enjoy.

“This is for the residents. It’s not to pat me on the back or make me big and wonderful. It’s for them,” Martin explained. “I know that when some of their family members come, they’ll bring them through, (and) they like that.”

Administrators and a resident — the resident died but left word with her son beforehand — helped Martin by providing her with more tables and shelves to allow her garden to grow. Other people have also helped Martin in different ways such as by donating planters and giving her more flowers.

“It felt like a tender mercy that things just grew and grew,” she said. “(It’s) better than I would ever think.”

Martin takes care of the garden herself, which has been a learning experience. She invested in two grow lights and has a book on plants she reads when she has questions, as well as she turns to the internet for help.

Inside The Corner Garden, Martin has labeled every plant with its name and she even decorates the garden area to add another personal touch to the room.

“I know when I feel pretty, I feel better about myself. I feel like these plants have that right to be pretty too, so I give them a little decoration here and there,” Martin mentioned.

Martin, who has multiple sclerosis, which is a chronic disease of the central nervous system, said having the garden is therapeutic, especially when she is having a rough day.

“I can go to my garden and get to work and I am fine,” Martin said.

Not only does she enjoy working in the garden and making it a happy place but sharing what she has with others by gifting people with starts from her garden, also brings her joy.

“Making other people happy (is what it’s all about),” Martin stated.

