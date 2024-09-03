Woman trains other women to become firefighters, aims to bridge gender gap

By Bradley Davis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) — Less than 5% of firefighters nationwide are women. Retired firefighter-turned-trainer Sara Townsend said that trend holds in Colorado Springs and it’s one she aims to reverse.

“More than anything, Sammy and I try to bring women to strength in general,” Townsend said.

Townsend owns “Phoenix Fitness,” providing mentoring and online programs for women across the country to help them pass their Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) needed to become a firefighter.

“In my academy, when I had started, there were 21 of us, and I was the only female,” Townsend said. “I was the only person in my own locker room. I stood out all the time in our trainings, and that can be difficult sometimes. So, the more of us that there are, the more diversity there is, I think the more value we bring to our community.”

Townsend works out of her best friend’s gym, Samantha “Sammy” Todd, with Spartan Strength Systems in Colorado Springs.

“My mom actually was a client of her dad, so they did bodybuilding together for quite a long time, and when we were little, we used to play on the dirt pile in the back,” Townsend said.

The two are teaming up on October 26 for a women’s-only powerlifting competition called “BOObies and Barbells,” both a nod to Breast Cancer awareness month and Halloween. Lifters get a free goodie bag, and lifters will compete for a $500 cash prize. Townsend will also bring her 165-pound dummy, Chad. Dragging Chad is part of the CPAT test, and the competitor who can drag him the fastest will also get a $500 cash prize.

