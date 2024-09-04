Bed bugs found inside students’ Chromebook laptops

By Monica Casey

Click here for updates on this story

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Bed bugs are known as disgusting insects no one wants in their homes, but the parents of some Durham students say bed bugs are showing up inside their kids’ laptops.

According to an email from Riverside High School Principal Gloria Woods, bed bugs were discovered in Google Chromebooks that were stored in the school’s media center over the summer.

A spokesperson from Durham Public Schools (DPS) said the laptops were issued during freshman orientation before classes began on Aug. 26. Now, the school is asking for the newly-issued laptops to be returned and encouraging families to inspect their homes.

According to Terminix pest control, bed bugs can hide in the tiny gaps and openings of laptops and other electronics, although they will eventually leave to seek out a blood host.

In addition to the bed bugs, the new school year has started with issues surrounding employee pay, with more than 50 employees receiving incorrect paychecks. This comes after DPS employees held multiple protests last year over a pay dispute.

Mika Twietmeyer, president of the Durham Association of Educators, told WRAL News many DPS employees are concerned.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of confusion and a lot of discrepancies from what individuals thought they were getting paid and what they’re getting paid in this paycheck,” said Twietmeyer.

A statement from Dr. Anthony S. Lewis, DPS superintendent, reads: “It is my understanding that 55 employees were underpaid because of an oversight on our part that involved changing their status from unlicensed to licensed or awaiting review by the state.”

According to Lewis, separate checks will be issued to any employees who were underpaid.

Additionally, DPS is dealing with aging buildings and HVAC systems that are struggling to keep up in the summer heat. Lewis said one-third of DPS buildings are currently operating beyond their life cycles.

Wake County Public School System is also dealing with outdated HVAC systems during the start of the semester, sending students at four schools home early on Friday alone.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.