High school student hospitalized after fight in locker room

By WLFI Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WLFI) — A Harrison High School student was hospitalized after fight with another student in the boys locker room.

On Friday at 12:45 p.m., the Harrison High School Resource Officer was told of a student having a seizure.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Terry Ruley, a 17-year-old male student was reportedly suffering from a medical episode after getting into a fight with a 16-year-old male student.

The 17-year-old student was put in a headlock and had gone unconscious.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation but appears to be OK.

The other student was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.

