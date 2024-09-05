Skip to Content
Chicago area man charged with recording multiple people through bathroom window

Published 10:06 AM

By Todd Feurer

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — A man has been charged with placing a camera in the window of a bathroom to record multiple people in southwest suburban Lemont.

Police said, on July 31, they received a report that several people in the same household were recorded while using the bathroom in their home.

A camera was found on the outer windowpane of the bathroom window.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant in the 16500 block of Pasture Drive, and arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barwick.

Barwick has been charged with two felony counts of unauthorized video recording. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday, according to Cook County court records.

