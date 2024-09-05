Empowering Houston’s Creative Future: MOCA Awards $100,000 to Artists and Organizations Driving Cultural Tourism & Resilience

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

Septe. 5, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s dynamic cultural landscape has just received a major boost as the City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has awarded $100,000 in grants to 10 visionary individuals and nonprofit organizations. These grants, administered through the Houston Arts Alliance (HAA), focus on amplifying cultural tourism and disaster resilience within the city. The grants are funded by the City’s Hotel Occupancy Tax and are part of MOCA’s City’s Initiative program, which opens applications three times annually. The program’s categories include Art + Neighborhood Cultural Destinations, Art + Disaster Resilience Awareness, and Art + Conference Tourism. MOCA Director, Necole S. Irvin, expressed her excitement about the city’s artistic future: “Supporting Houston creatives in neighborhoods across the city as they deliver world-class art benefits all—including our economy.” It’s not just about art—it’s about community growth, resilience, and engagement. Here’s a closer look at the standout projects and organizations that earned MOCA’s prestigious grants this year:

1. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAMH) Grant Category: Art + Conference Tourism Project: From September 16-19, 2024, CAMH, in collaboration with the Houston Freedmen’s Town Conservancy and artist Theaster Gates, will host the renowned Black Artists Retreat (B.A.R.). This year’s theme, “Black Land Ownership and Space: Black Stabilization and Determination,” will attract top creatives and intellectuals to engage in a powerful four-day event that fosters inspiration and cultural conversations. Through this grant, Houston positions itself as a hub for national dialogues on Black cultural empowerment.

2. DACAMERA Grant Category: Art + Neighborhood Cultural Destinations Project: DACAMERA is bringing jazz back in a big way with the DACAMERA at The Eldorado: Rising Jazz Stars concert series. Set to launch in Houston’s historic Third Ward at the newly restored Eldorado Ballroom, this series will run from October 2024 through May 2025, offering pay-what-you-can concerts. This program is set to not only entertain but inspire the next generation of jazz aficionados.

3. Dance Afrikana Grant Category: Art + Neighborhood Cultural Destinations Project: Through Black Dance in Texas, Dance Afrikana is documenting the deep-rooted tradition of Black dance across the Lone Star State. This multidisciplinary project, which includes an exhibition, a digital dance archive, and a book, is setting a new standard for how we celebrate and preserve Black cultural histories in Houston.

4. Group Acorde Grant Category: Art + Resilience Awareness Project: Batimento Cardiaco will premiere in October 2024, an innovative work examining Houstonians’ mental health in the face of natural disasters. A collaboration of musicians, choreographers, and visual artists, this performance will be followed by open discussions with the audience, bridging the gap between art and public discourse on disaster resilience.

5. Lance Flowers Grant Category: Art + Resilience Awareness Project: Multidisciplinary artist Lance Flowers will debut Take Me As I Am, a dual-location exhibit featuring Houston’s iconic Third Ward. Combining visual art, videography, and photography, Flowers paints a visceral portrait of community, resilience, and identity through his exhibit at Houston’s Hogan Brown Gallery and Yale University’s Institute for Sacred Music.

6. Norma Jo Thomas Grant Category: Art + Neighborhood Cultural Destinations Project: Carol of the Bells, a new original musical theatre production by Norma Jo Thomas, will take center stage in December 2024. Set to premiere in Acres Homes, this production will bring holiday cheer and artistic expression to the local community, ensuring that December becomes a month-long celebration of creativity and culture.

7. One Sample Cultural Foundation Grant Category: Art + Conference Tourism Project: The Ethnography of Afro-Venezuelan Music will transport audiences to a cultural intersection of African and European traditions through music, dance, and history. Scheduled for October 2024 and April 2025, this multidisciplinary event seeks to connect Houston’s African American and Venezuelan communities in a powerful cultural exchange.

8. SoulSista Art Foundation Grant Category: Art + Conference Tourism Project: Houston will get the recognition it deserves for its contributions to the new music industry at the SoulSista Art Foundation’s November 2024 conference. This gathering will feature local Afrobeats artists, poets, and DJs, with an open invite for all Houstonians to enjoy music, food trucks, and engaging discussions about Houston’s role in the music scene.

9. The Pilot Dance Project Grant Category: Art + Neighborhood Cultural Destinations Project: The Loteria dance project, choreographed by Cynthia Garcia, brings to life the vibrant characters of the traditional Mexican board game. The performances, part of Houston’s Day of the Dead Festival and a community posada, will pay homage to the cultural legacies of Houston’s Mexican and Mexican American neighborhoods.

10. University of Houston Foundation Grant Category: Art + Neighborhood Cultural Destinations Project: Jazz icon Terence Blanchard will grace Houston in November 2024, collaborating with students from the University of Houston and UH-Downtown. This powerhouse of a project includes a concert and workshop series that brings Grammy-winning talent to Houston’s diverse audiences, cementing the city’s reputation as a cultural epicenter.

The Impact of MOCA and HAA The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) spearheads the city’s efforts to expand access to arts and culture programs, enrich local neighborhoods, and attract global attention. Through strategic investments and community-driven initiatives, MOCA continues to build a cultural landscape that positions Houston as a premier destination for artists and tourists alike. Learn more at houstontx.gov/culturalaffairs and follow us on Facebook and Instagram. The Houston Arts Alliance (HAA) plays a pivotal role in executing Houston’s arts vision. Working in collaboration with MOCA, HAA provides critical funding and support to artists and nonprofit organizations. In addition to managing the City’s Initiative grants, HAA actively promotes disaster preparedness, public art installations, and research to ensure the continued growth and resilience of Houston’s vibrant arts scene. Visit houstonartsalliance.com for more information and follow HAA on social media.

Support the Arts, Support Houston The diversity and ingenuity of this year’s MOCA grant recipients are sure to leave an indelible mark on Houston. As these projects take root and grow, they’ll attract new audiences, foster community ties, and underscore the importance of arts and culture in every aspect of city life. From dance to music to visual arts, these projects will amplify the voices of Houston’s vibrant artistic communities, enriching both the city’s spirit and economy. Houston Style Magazine readers, Houston’s artistic future looks brighter than ever—and with MOCA’s backing, it’s bound to shine on the national and global stage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611