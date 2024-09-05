Heat wave brings dangerous conditions to SoCal this week

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A powerful heat wave has moved into Southern California this week, with temperatures hitting the triple digits in many areas for several days.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Saturday night, covering much of the region except for parts of the coastline.

Los Angeles and Orange counties on Thursday will climb to 99 degrees and hit 101 by Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Thursday will hit about 104 and stay in the triple digits through the weekend.

Beaches will see some fog Thursday morning and warm up to 83 by the afternoon.

The mountain areas will be sunny and warm on Thursday with a high of 85. Air quality will be unhealthy as the heat increases the presence of ozone and smog.

The desert areas will hit about 106 degrees on Thursday and stay above 100 through the weekend. Palm Springs could get up to 118 this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.