2 found dead after foul odor emitting from residence

By James Howell Jr.

    INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WRTV) — Metro police are investigating a possible murder-suicide on the city’s east side.

According to IMPD, just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of N. Chester Avenue for a welfare check.

In attempting to contact the subject, officers noticed a foul odor emitting from the residence. When they entered the home, officers found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Both people were died in the house.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, IMPD believes the deaths are a result of a “murder-suicide”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lottie Patrick at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling 317-327-3475.

