Dad charged with murder after man’s comments to daughter lead to deadly fight, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

ALEXANDER COUNTY, North Carolina (WYFF) — A North Carolina father is accused of killing a man who made inappropriate comments to his daughter, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Kenneth Young, 55, was accused of making inappropriate comments to 33-year-old Casey Charles Bentley’s teenage daughter at a gathering.

They said after the comments were made Bentley came to pick up his daughter at a home where the comments were made but Young was not there.

According to investigators, Bentley found Young about 1 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Wittenburg Access loading a boat.

They said there was a fight between Young and Bentley, which led to Bentley assaulting Young. Young later died at the hospital from the assault, authorities said.

Bentley has now been charged with murder.

