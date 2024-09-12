East Valley High School’s manufacturing class teaches students professional skills

By Madeleine Mullins

SPOKANE, Washington (KXLY) — A new class at East Valley High School is preparing students for life after graduation.

The Knight Manufacturing Class is part of East Valley’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program.

In the class, students learn professional and technical skills.

“I’ve learned people skills, how to talk to certain buyers, how to talk to certain companies, what I should do, how to use proper PPE, how to use everything that would be used in a real professional trades workplace,” said student Joe Alexander.

The Manufacturing Class operates like a businesses. Juniors and seniors apply for the class with a resume, have an interview and must be accepted.

Students create a business plan, produce and sell products and work toward building a customer base.

“We just want them to have a plan, and to have a plan you need to provide them with opportunities,” said Superintendent Brian Talbott.

The class often welcomes local businesses, welders, designers and engineers into the classroom to teach and work with students. Sometimes, companies even offer students jobs.

Justin Sinn, the Knight Manufacturing teacher, said the class gets students excited to learn.

“They are showing up more. They want to be here. I believe that we are creating stronger, more accomplished young people,” said Sinn.

Joe Alexander said the class has given him a sense of direction.

“This has drifted me toward the trades, joining a union or something in that aspect,” he said.

