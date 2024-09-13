12-Year-Old girl arrested for alleged online threat against Mililani school

By Matthew Nuttle

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV) — A 12-year-old Oahu girl was arrested after she allegedly made an online threat to shoot up her school.

Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators first learned of the online threat made against a school in Mililani on Wednesday afternoon. The 12-year-old girl was arrested on Thursday just before 1:30 a.m.

The girl is facing a complaint of first-degree terroristic threatening. She was released pending investigation just before 1 p.m.

Specifics about the threat have not been released. A letter was sent home to parents and guardians, notifying them of the situation. School officials say all classes will continue as normal.

This incident remains under investigation.

