Kansas City woman sues police department over training injury

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A woman is taking legal action against the Kansas City Police Department, claiming she was injured by bullet fragments during a firearms training session.

Alijandra Rios filed the lawsuit this week, accusing the department of negligence after she was injured on Aug. 10, 2022.

She alleges that the department didn’t provide adequate protective gear or proper training, which led to an accidental discharge from another attendee and caused head injuries.

According to the lawsuit, the incident left her with severe and lasting injuries, medical bills, and ongoing pain.

Rios is seeking compensation for her injuries and has requested a jury trial.

