Man steals Shreveport public works truck, arrested after chase into DeSoto

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MANSFIELD, Louisiana (KTBS) — A stolen public vehicle and high-speed chase – at times only on three wheels – ended Thursday morning with a man in custody

The chase, which originated in Shreveport, ended on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish. But it didn’t happen without some effort by the pursuing officers and deputies.

Shreveport police began a pursuit of the driver, identified as Harry James Monroe, 45, after he reportedly stole a Shreveport Public Works pickup truck. SPD officers pursued Monroe into DeSoto Parish, where deputies were waiting.

During the chase, a DPSO Tahoe was damaged by debris flying from the truck Monroe was in. But the pursuit continued south on the interstate where spike strips were waiting.

The strips worked; one of the truck’s tires was flattened. But Monroe kept on going.

He continued to drive the truck on three wheels at speeds of over 100 mph. Finally, deputies performed what’s called a PIT maneuver, to bring Monroe to a stop

Monroe was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. SPD will add additional charges once Monroe is transferred into their custody.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.