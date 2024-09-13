Pig found wandering on the side of road in Franklin

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Franklin police say they don’t know how a pig showed up on the side of the road in a neighborhood under construction this week, but days later, that pig is now being cared for by MADACC.

“Did you give her a name?” CBS 58 Michele Fiore asked.

“Uh no, we didn’t give her a name, but I was keeping tabs on how she was doing,” said Tyler Osmann who discovered the pig.

Tyler Osmann and his wife Samantha walked to the spot where they first spotted Ms. No-Name on Sunday evening, Sept. 8.

“Well, my wife thought it was a big boulder with all the construction it kind of made sense and then I saw it get up and I was like ‘oh that’s a pig,'” said Osmann.

The Osmann’s called police to the area just off Ryan Road as other neighbors also showed up to help.

“Big girl? Big girl.”

“Like too big for somebody to just pick her up?” Fiore asked.

“Yeah, like four or five people, probably,” said Osmann.

Police arrived right away, but what they saw was more than they could tend to.

“We had no way to transport it so for several days it was kind of just wandering around this area having a good time,we’d check on it frequently to make sure that no harm had come to it,” said Franklin Police Community Resource Officer Gary Wallace.

Neighbors say for whatever reason, Ms. No-Name seemed content staying close by.

Hours after those neighbors first spotted the pig, she then moved about 100 yards back and became trapped by a construction fence.

“It’s sad that somebody you know, I don’t know their circumstance, but if they had dumped the animal because they couldn’t afford it or couldn’t tend to it anymore, it’s sad,” said Osmann.

Franklin police coordinated with MADACC to get someone to pick her up, but in the meantime…

“One of our sergeants brought it like a loaf of bread and an apple and it was like ‘ra ra ra’ and ate it right up,” said Officer Wallace.

She’s a big girl. A MADACC spokesperson tells us she weighs 208 pounds, and they say when they brought her in, a rooster at their facility crowed. One farm animal seemingly welcoming in another. They hope to place her with a pig sanctuary.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.