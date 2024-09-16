‘I’ve been robbed’: Local pet owner says Animal Hospital of Waco forced her to surrender her dog

By Bobby Poitevint

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tiffany Keller says she took her pup Millie to the Animal Hospital of Waco recently for treatment, but she never expected she’d have to say goodbye.

“They told me that it would be about $2,400 to make her better — I told them I didn’t have $2,400 right then and there, and the only option they gave me was to surrender her,” Tiffany Keller told 25 News.

“I was very devastated at the time — I was crying, I was very emotional. I had my daughter with me and they had me sign a surrender paper.”

Keller says she went back two to three days later to try and get Millie back and pay for treatment, but it was too late — she was told Millie had already been adopted out.

Keller believes someone within the hospital wanted Millie from the very beginning, and she recorded the interaction during that second visit:

“I didn’t want to take her out of here and her pass away,” Keller said.

“And that’s probably what would have happened, to be honest,” said an employee with the Animal Hospital of Waco on the recording.

“And that’s why I left her here,” Keller said.

“Yes ma’am, but from my understanding, the options that you had were — you declined the services… but then option two was to euthanize her and so we came in and gave a third option of surrendering her,” the animal hospital employee said.

25 News reached out to SPAC of Texas to learn more about situations like these and how to avoid them — according to their website, they are the most comprehensive and longest-serving animal welfare agency in North Texas.

First, you can surrender your pet to anyone but only an animal control agency or law enforcement agency can enforce a surrender

Second, there are resources to help so you don’t have to surrender your pet

They recommend starting with your local animal shelter or even reaching out to Dallas Pets Alive! which can help point Central Texas pet owners in the right direction

Last, always ask questions to better understand how serious your pet’s condition is and how timely medical treatment is needed

At this point, Keller just wants her pet back. “It does unfortunately end up having to be a civil issue where you might have to take them to court,” said Chief Investigator with the SPAC of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit, Courtney Burns.

“I just hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else and I hope justice is served because I feel like I’ve been robbed,” Keller said.

The Animal Hospital of Waco declined an on-camera interview, but did send 25 News a statement that reads:

At Animal Hospital of Waco, our top priority is always the health and safety of every pet that comes through our doors. On August 27, a new client brought her dog, Millie, to our hospital, where the dog was diagnosed with Parvovirus. The client declined treatment, instead requesting euthanasia, and signed a surrender form. One of our veterinarians chose to proceed with the Parvovirus treatment for Millie. When the client returned two days later and requested Mille be returned to her, the hospital had to decline her request due to the terms of the signed surrender form. Millie has since successfully completed her Parvovirus treatment and found a loving, new home. At Animal Hospital of Waco, we remain committed to providing the highest level of care and ensuring the best outcomes for every pet in our care.” -Animal Hospital of Waco spokesperson

