Man arrested on murder charge claims he killed father in self-defense

By Adam Roberts, DMM

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Fayetteville police arrested a man they say shot and killed his father Sunday afternoon.

Robert Anthony Dickson, 29, was arrested on a charge of murder in the first degree.

Dickson called 911 at about 3 p.m. saying he had shot his father.

Dickson said he and his father got into an argument. His father walked into the bedroom, got his pistol, and started shooting at him. Dickson then got his shotgun and started shooting back, according to the preliminary report form.

Patrol officers with the Fayetteville Police Department found Dickson’s father dead in a bedroom closet.

Detectives found bullet holes in the stairway they believe came from the father’s bedroom.

Other evidence indicated that the father had been shot twice at close range while in the closet.

Police concluded that the father shot at Dickson, then Dickson went into his room, went to the closet, and shot him twice.

Dickson has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to the online court database. No bond or attorney was listed.

40/29 News called a number associated with Dickson and left a voice message.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.