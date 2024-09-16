Man dies following inline skating marathon, organizers say

By Stephen Swanson

DULUTH, Minnesota (WCCO) — A man died after participating in an inline skater marathon this weekend in Duluth and just weeks after becoming a father.

Organizers of the Northshore Inline Marathon say they are “deeply saddened by the passing of Mike Lufholm” following Saturday’s event.

The circumstances surrounding Lufholm’s death are unclear. In a statement released Sunday on Facebook, organizers thanked participants “who came to the aid of a fellow skater, the first responders, and the medical professionals who provided medical care.”

Organizers said Lufholm “made such an impact on the rollerblading community.”

A GoFundMe page was established to help his young family, including his 3-week-old daughter. Michelle Connelly, the page’s organizer, said Lufholm “passed away suddenly” during the marathon.

“Skating was a passion that brought him so much happiness. Along with being an athlete, Mike was an avid photographer and nature lover. His zest for life came through his art,” Connelly said.

More than $2,000 has been raised so far for Lufholm’s family.

Event organizers say the NorthShore Inline Marathon is in its 28th year and describe the 39-mile race as “one of the most iconic inline skating events in the United States.”

Lufholm’s death comes just days after 27-year-old Blake Joseph Groulx collapsed during Minneapolis’ City of Lakes Half Marathon and later died. Groulx’s obituary states he died from “cardiac issues while finishing the last stretch” of the race.

Groulx’s family is asking for any donations to go to The Bridge for Youth or the American Heart Association.

