More than 80 homes lost in Southern California’s massive Airport Fire: “I don’t have nowhere to go”

By Marissa Wenzke

RIVERSIDE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — More than 80 homes were completely destroyed in the massive Airport Fire, which tore through Orange and Riverside counties and left several people injured as entire communities were forced to flee, authorities said Saturday.

Since it broke out Monday afternoon, the wildfire has scorched more than 23,000 acres and remained just 19% contained as of Saturday, according to Cal Fire, or the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. In the last few days, fire officials lifted some mandatory evacuation orders while many of those affected remain under evacuation warnings, meaning they can return home but should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Fourteen people, including a dozen firefighters, have been injured.

An estimated 109 structures have been lost so far — 82 of which are homes — in addition to 24 structures that are damaged including six homes, according to fire officials. Nearly 22,000 structures are still being threatened, Cal Fire said Saturday.

As the blaze raced through Lake Elsinore earlier this week, huge flames engulfed houses along El Cariso Road and left them scorched to the ground. The community is just five miles outside the lake in Riverside County.

Dean James, who lives in the El Cariso neighborhood, was packing up to leave when his car wouldn’t start. His roommate panicked and ran off as she feared for her life and was surrounded by flames when a firefighter later rescued her. By the time the wildfire was done tearing through their neighborhood, their home had been burned down to little more than some piles of debris.

“I don’t have nowhere to go,” James said. “I got less than $100 in my pocket.”

James’ roommate was later treated for burn injuries in the intensive care unit at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Just hours after it sparked, the wildfire exploded over Monday night in Orange County’s Trabuco Canyon and spread into Riverside County the following day. People in both counties were forced to flee their homes, facing mandatory evacuation orders as firefighters raced to stop the growing blaze. More recently, firefighters have made progress and some evacuations have been lifted.

Nearly a week since it started, more favorable weather, including cooler and less dry conditions, has helped firefighters in recent days as containment rose from 8% on Friday to 19% on Saturday.

As crews continue to assess the damage, the number of homes and other buildings lost in the wildfire could change as those assessments are ongoing. “Damage assessment teams diligently evaluated the extent of structural damage, and those efforts will continue as they gain access,” reads the Cal Fire statement issued Saturday.

Meanwhile, firefighters are working to prevent further losses by firmly establishing a containment line around the blaze.

Cal Fire officials said the status of mandatory or voluntary evacuations could change, depending on the level of containment and other considerations.

Still, they are working to get people back home.

“Efforts are underway to safely return residents to their homes as conditions permit,” Cal Fire officials said.

