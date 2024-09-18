3 accused of attempted murder following violent machete attack in San Jose

By Tim Fang

EAST SAN JOSE, California (KPIX) — Three men were arrested last week on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a violent machete attack in East San Jose in June.

According to San Jose police, the victim was attacked in a parking lot outside a business on the 2600 block of Alum Rock Avenue on the night of June 27. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized for major but non-life-threatening injuries.

“These suspects sought out their victim and knew they wanted to take a life,” acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said in a statement. “Violent criminals have no place in our community and I am grateful our Detectives acted swiftly to put these suspects behind bars.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had gotten into an altercation with the three suspects earlier in the day. Police said the suspects later searched for the victim and attacked him with machetes once they found him.

SJPD spokesperson Stacie Shih said the altercation also took place in East San Jose. The victim and suspects were not known to each other.

The attack was captured on surveillance video. Investigators were able to identify three suspects and obtained arrest and search warrants.

Shih said the video, which is graphic, “really did play a key in identifying the three suspects.”

On Sep. 10, police arrested 41-year-old Eddie Herena of Martinez and 43-year-old Juan Ramirez of San Jose. The next day, police arrested a third suspect, identified as 43-year-old Raul Moreno of San Jose.

All three suspects have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder.

“The fact is they chose violence and they had one goal in mind, which was seeking out this victim and causing a lot of harm and potentially murder,” Shih said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Police said Herena was convicted in a 2005 homicide that took place in San Jose and was released from prison in 2018.

The agency confirmed Herena was the same person interviewed by CBS News Bay Area back in May, in which he said that he turned his life around after finding his passion for photgraphy while behind bars in San Quentin.

“I want to thank our officers who risk their lives each and every day to make sure our city is safe,” said Mayor Matt Mahan said. “Whether confronting a gun, a machete or any other threat, the men and women of our police department are courageous in the fight to protect San José.”

Shih said that there was no indication that the incident was a hate crime or that the incident was gang-related.

Jail records show Herena, Ramirez and Moreno are being held without bail, with their next court appearance scheduled for Sep. 24.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Madera of the department’s Assaults Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4161.

