‘Can we grow coffee in Florida successfully?’: Researchers set to harvest beans from plants in Redlands

By Alex Browning and Daniel Cohen

MIAMI (WSVN) — When you think of things grown in Florida, maybe oranges, maybe mangoes might come to mind. But as Alex Browning shows us in tonight’s 7 Spotlight — there’s something else brewing here in the sunshine state.

Under the morning sun — tropical fruit crop specialist Dr. Jonathan Crane digs in for the day. But the fruit he hopes these new plants will produce — is not your typical South Florida fare.

Dr. Jonathan Crane/University of Florida: “This is a scientifically based, methodical effort to see: Can we grow coffee in Florida successfully?”

It’s time to “wake up” to the idea of homegrown coffee.

Dr. Jonathan Crane: “It would be the biggest operation in Florida right now. But it’s not really commercial. This is all experimental.”

Alex Browning: “Unheard of?”

Dr. Crane: “Yeah.”

This batch of nearly 350 plants in the Redlands — is one of four locations being tested statewide by University of Florida researchers.

Dr. Jonathan Crane: “So these are the coffee beans. They’re green right now and they will be picked individually when they turn red.”

Dr. Felipe Ferrao/University of Florida: “I love coffee, so I drink coffee every single day.”

The ambitious project is being led by Dr. Felipe Ferrao.

Dr. Felipe Ferraro: “I’m from Brazil. My family has been growing coffee for multiple generations and I did my master’s and my PhD in coffee.”

Dr. Ferrao is blending his real-world experience with his expertise in the genetics of coffee beans.

Dr. Felipe Ferrao: “So what are the elements in the DNA of the plant that can make the plant better for the future?”

Most of the world’s coffee comes from the so-called “Bean Belt” — which stretches from Central and South America to Africa and into the Pacific. But production is forecasted to decrease over the decades — because of the warming planet and changing rainfall patterns. So finding new places to grow coffee is key.

Dr. Jonathan Crane: “We’re calling this ‘climate smart’ breeding. In other words, for coffee to be successful and not just here, they are going to have to adapt to the changing climate.”

Alex Browning: “And while they’re hoping this variety of the coffee bean thrives here in the sunshine state — it all boils down to taste. And there’s a lot that goes into the perfect brew.”

Dr. Jonathan Crane: “That is a key thing is the flavor. The aroma. I mean, there are professional coffee tasters, seriously. That’s the real test right — you know, is it good coffee? So we’ll see.”

And that first taste test is not far off. The beans on these plants are expected to be picked next month.

Dr. Felipe Ferrao: “For the first year, I’m very confident that we’re going to have nice results.”

Alex Browning: “Could we see Florida become a coffee mecca?”

Dr. Jonathan Crane: “I hesitate to use the word mecca. I think that there is a potential that we could have a significant high-end niche alternative crop industry, such as in Hawaii.”

So perhaps in the future — our morning pick-me-up could have its start in our own backyard.

