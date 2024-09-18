Cuban rapper Ovi arrested after road rage incident in Miami, FHP says

By Allen Cone

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Cuban rapper Ovi was arrested during a traffic stop in Doral after a road rage incident in Miami one day earlier, according to Florida Highway Patrol on Wednesday.

Ovidio Crespo-Retureta, 28, of Doral, is facing two felony charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and improper exhibition of a weapon

Crespo-Retureta was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $6,500 bond with an immigration hold.

At 12:46 p.m. Monday, a driver was traveling eastbound on State Road 90 (Tamiami Trail) under Florida’s Turnpike, according to the FHP arrest report. To his left in the inside lane there was a McLaren vehicle, later identified as being driven by Crespo-Retureta, followed by a black Lamborghini Urus.

The McLaren changed lanes into the path of the victim’s car, and the driver honked on the horn, FHP said.

Crespo-Retureta brandished a firearm and the victim ducked “in fear of his life as he believed that the subject was going to shoot him,” according to the arrest report.

The McLaren and the Lamborghini changed lanes to the outside lane. The victim pulled alongside him and Crespo-Retureta pointed a firearm, according to FHP.

The victim, who started recording the incident with his phone, got alongside the McLaren and the driver once again pointed a firearm at him.

The McLaren, along with the Lamborghini, entered the turnpike and continued north.

At 5:29 p.m. Tuesday, Ovidio Crespo-Retureta, 28, was observed driving the Lamborghini.

A trooper saw the vehicle make a right turn from the left turn lane on Northwest 97th Avenue to Northwest 74th Street.

All four occupants were removed from the vehicle and placed in handcuffs, according to the FHP report.

Crespo-Retureta was placed into custody for the incident that occurred earier in the day.

The trooper removed a galvanized black Sig Sauer handgun. Also a brown backpack was checked in which two pills were found and later identified as the generic Percocet. In addition, a Taser was found under the backpack another Taser on the front right passenger’s waistband.

The victim was able to recognize the vehicles involved and identified the driver as Crespo-Retureta from his Instragram page, which has 3.8 million followers. And he pointed him out in a photo lineup.

The Only in Dade Instagram page has posted footage of the incident.

He was born in Cuba and studied at the University of Medical Sciences of Havana. Ovi later moved to Miami.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.