Swing in temperatures poses challenges for California grape growers

LODI, California (KMAX, KOVR) — As summer temperatures give way to unexpected fall-like lows, Lodi farmers are dealing with the challenges posed by changing weather conditions.

With harvest season underway, the impact of these swings on crops, particularly grapes, is part of the daily conversations for local growers.

“I think every farmer you know at harvest time is watching the weather very closely,” said Stuart Spencer, the executive director of the Lodi Wine and Grape Commission.

Currently, growers are experiencing fluctuating temperatures. This week may feel like fall, but by this time next week, temperatures will be nearing triple digits and summer-like warmth.

The Lodi Wine and Grape Commission provides daily weather updates to its members, a crucial resource as conditions evolve. Spencer noted that the current weather helps prevent grape dehydration, which is a significant concern during harvest.

“Most of us in the industry would much rather prefer some heat now than rain because rain can turn the grapes to rot real quickly. So heat is better than rain,” Spencer explained.

While harvesting grapes can alleviate some of the weather worries, there are other factors growers and wine makers must consider.

“We are picking as fast as we can. In many cases, the growers are limited by the wineries’ ability to process the fruit, ferment it, and turn it into wine, which takes time,” Spencer said.

As the conversation shifts to long-term impacts, the nuances of winemaking come into play.

“You can adjust your sugars and you’re allowed to add water to bring down the sugar, resulting in a lower potential alcohol. However, it’s not the preferred method for most winemakers,” Spencer said. “You’d rather pick at optimal ripeness.”

