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First Alert Weather Alert for the weekend as extreme heat arrives

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Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:00 AM

An Extreme Heat Warning begins today and will last through Sunday, along with a First Alert Weather Alert Friday to Sunday.

Temps today will be in the lower one-teens, but we will flirt with 120 by Saturday.

Humidity levels have dropped a bit, which is a positive part of our forecast with dew points mainly in the 40s today.

Temps peak on Saturday, but even into next week the highs remain well above seasonal averages (109) so we're in for an extended period of Summer heat.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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