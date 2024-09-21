MPD releases video from officer-involved shooting that left suspect, 3 officers injured

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police have released video from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Sept. 5, near 91st and Custer.

Police say they responded to the area around 10:15 a.m. for a man wanted for domestic violence related false imprisonment and sexual assault.

While on scene, officials say the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Keith Jeter, fired shots at the officers, injuring three. Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who ultimately surrendered, was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured MPD officers include a 43-year-old man with over 19 years of service, a 49-year-old man with over 19 years of service, and a 44-year-old man with over 21 years of service. All officers’ injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

