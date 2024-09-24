Breast cancer survivors train for historic rowing competition in Boston

By Stephanie Stahl and Will Kenworthy

SCHUYLKILL RIVER, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A group of Philadelphia breast cancer survivors is getting ready for a big rowing competition, the first of its kind.

These rowers say being out on the water is empowering and helps them physically and mentally in their cancer recovery journey. And now they’ve ramped up their training in preparation for the Survivor Rowing Network.

They know what carrying a heavy load is all about having survived breast cancer.

Now they’re getting ready for a different kind of battle on the water, and it’s a labor of love.

Members of WeCanRow Philadelphia practice on the Schuylkill River.

“Being on the water gives me a sense of purpose and peace and makes me forget any kind of problems that I have when I’m out there,” Janet Braverman, of Harleysville, said.

Braverman has had two bouts of breast cancer.

“I wanted to have a chance to heal my body better after another round of chemotherapy and radiation,” Braverman said.

She joined the rowing club designed for breast cancer survivors.

“Being with all these other women who are going through the same thing, seeing us all get stronger really helps me feel stronger and better and healthier,” said Kate Farnham, of Chester Springs.

Farnham, who’s still taking medications for her breast cancer, and Braverman are among 10 members training for a big competition.

In October the team will be in Boston for the first-ever Survivor Rowing Network race.

“And it’s going to be so exciting to be out there in the river, sharing it with other cancer survivors,” Braverman said.

Teams will be coming from around the country to compete in the Head of the Charles Regatta.

“It’s one of the biggest race out there. It’s so many people, so many spectators, and this event is making history having 11 survivor boats go out there and show the world that we can do this, that survivors are strong,” Farnham said.

The survivors are rowing their way to health, building new friendships and finding strength against cancer together.

The Philadelphia WeCanRow Club joined the Survivor Rowing Network that includes programs from all over the country. And they say they already feel like winners no matter how they finish in the race.

