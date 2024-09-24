Crews rescue woman after car dangles off parking garage in Florida

By Jessica Holly, Joe Roetz, Julian Quintana and Kevin Boulandier

CORAL GABLES, Florida (WSVN) — A woman was rescued by firefighters after their car was dangling off the fourth floor of a parking garage in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene at 1500 block of San Remo, Monday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the white Porsche was seen dangling off the ledge of the parking lot. A tree prevented the car from falling to the ground.

“Right now, we’re being told that she may have made a mistake and pressed the accelerator and that’s what caused her to go through the wall,” said Coral Gables Fire Rescue Division Chief Xavier Jones.

In a matter of minutes, crews brought over a lift and were able to extricate the woman from the vehicle in what they refer to as a high-angle rescue.

Cellphone video showed a fire responder being lowered to the driver’s side of the car.

The woman was then placed on a stretcher. Officials said she wasn’t seriously hurt.

“There is no additional injuries and at this time. The firefighters were able to repel down and get her out of the vehicle and rescue her to safety,” Jones said.

Miami Fire Rescue posted a social media video showing the heroic rescue of the driver.

Witnesses nearby said they heard a loud sound before they saw the shocking sight.

“I heard kind of like a big smack and we thought it was coming from the roof,” said Valeria Marsal, who works at an office building across the street from the parking garage.

Marsal said she ran outside to find a mother and a child directly below the dangling car.

“If the tree would’ve not been there, the (dangling) car would’ve hit their car and the kid and the mom that were walking with them,” she said.

Due to the car crashing over the ledge, some debris landed on the roof of a vehicle that was on the street. It is unclear if anybody was inside that vehicle.

Following the rescue of the driver, the car was pulled back into the building and then towed away.

Crews are now working on repairing the damaged portion of the parking garage wall.

