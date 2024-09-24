Man using wheelchair dies after being hit by train in Fifth Ward, witnesses say

By Pooja Lodhia

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man has died after witnesses say he was hit by a train just before noon Monday in Houston’s Fifth Ward.

It happened on the railroad tracks at Lyons Avenue and St. Elmo Street, and sadly, those who live nearby say they are not surprised.

In fact, they have been fighting to prevent a death like this for years.

Eyewitness News was at the scene as crews worked to clear it and spoke with Fifth Ward residents, who said they witnessed the tragic incident.

“The train was on the tracks stopped, and a gentleman, like many people, tried to get across the track because it stays for two or three hours, and then the train started to move. It was too late for him, ” James Joseph said.

Union Pacific reports the train was stopped for less than four minutes. But, those who live nearby say trains often stop on the tracks for hours at a time.

“It was devastating to see another person, because this isn’t the first person that this has happened to on this track. We’ve been having issues with this track for years. We’ve brought it to the city. We’ve brought it to the state. There’s just nothing we’ve been able to get accomplished after many meetings,” Joseph said.

State Rep. Harold Dutton confirmed with Eyewitness News that a community meeting was held about a month or two ago regarding railroad safety issues.

Councilwoman Leticia Plummer told ABC13 that her office has been working on this issue for years. She said they’ve been trying to change the fact that the train stops for so long.

