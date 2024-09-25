Man now charged with murder of 17-year-old girl found dead in Iowa

By KCCI Staff

FARNHAMVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) — A 21-year-old Farnhamville man has now been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 17-year-old girl in the northwest Iowa town.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday evening that Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney is charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the girl as Michele “Luna” Jackson.

The criminal complaint says shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, a woman contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office to report her daughter missing. She and her other daughter were out walking and looking for the missing daughter when they came upon Bevers-McGivney, who was “covered in apparent blood” and was in possession of the missing daughter’s scooter and other personal effects.

According to the criminal complaint, when questioned by law enforcement about the blood on his clothes, Bevers-McGivney requested to speak to a lawyer. He was detained and transported to the Carroll County Jail while the investigation continued.

The missing girl’s body was found shortly after 9 a.m. Monday. The criminal complaint alleges that the location where the girl’s body was discovered “suggests that Bevers-McGivney intentionally hid” the body to conceal a crime, and that he failed to disclose the location with the intent to conceal a crime.

It is unclear if further charges are pending.

Authorities used crime scene tape to block off Farnhamville City Park, where more than a dozen evidence markers noted possible clues for investigators. KCCI saw apparent blood stains on the ground at the park as officials were investigating the area. Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, as well as authorities from the DCI, were on scene.

In an email to parents Monday, officials with the Southeast Valley School District said:

“We are all saddened to hear of the tragic death of a Jaguar high school student. Out of respect for the feelings of those impacted by this event, all district competitions and practices are canceled for this afternoon and evening (September 23, 2024). Counseling services are available for those who need assistance. Please call your attendance center office for a referral.”

The school district has buildings in Farnhamville, Dayton, Burnside and Gowrie.

Southeast Valley Superintendent Brian Johnson sent out another statement late Monday afternoon:

“It is with deep sadness that I share the news of a tragic loss in our school community. We have been informed of the passing of a Southeast Valley High School student, and our thoughts are with the family and friends during this unimaginable time.

All of us at Southeast Valley Schools care deeply for our students, and we know this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone. In times of loss like this, we must come together to support one another-whether through comforting conversations, a shoulder to lean on, or by seeking the help we need.

Our school counselors are available to meet with any students who are impacted by this event, whether they knew the student personally or if this brings up memories of other losses. Please contact your school building’s counseling office or the main office if you would like to speak with a school counselor or local clergy.

I encourage everyone to be sensitive to the student’s family and friends and to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Additionally, it’s important to remember to seek support for yourself if you are struggling. We are all in this together, and no one should feel alone during this time.

Residents of the town of 400 are in shock Monday evening, telling KCCI that this kind of violence isn’t common there.

“We don’t ever have crime like this,” Farnhamville resident Clayton Robey told KCCI. “Like ever.”

“This is small town USA,” resident Teri Olson said. “You don’t hear about this happening in the small town. That’s why we moved here.”

