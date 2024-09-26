City Council approves $50K for Safe Parking L.A. program

By Rebekah Ludman

September 26, 2024 (LAPost.com) — The Los Angeles City Council approved $50,000 in funding Wednesday to support an RV parking program for unhoused people in the West San Fernando Valley.

The funding request made by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who represents the areas of Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Canoga Park, and Reseda, was unanimously backed by city council members.

The city developed a Safe Parking Pilot Program in 2016 as part of its strategy to address homelessness across L.A. This later became an approach for interim housing. Safe Parking L.A. operates in the San Fernando Valley, Hollywood, downtown L.A., and West L.A. It connects unhoused residents with homelessness services.

The allocation is intended to support the program with case management, general operating, staffing expenses, and outreach services. The funding will also be used to give financial assistance for people using the services to pay for driver’s license fees, vehicle registration and renewal, any auto-related repairs, smog checks, and more.

Program participants may also benefit from housing-related financial assistance, like rent, application fees, and security deposits.

L.A.’s Housing Department needs to review and amend contracts with Safe Parking L.A. and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority in order for these enhanced services to be effective through June 30, 2025, according to the motion.

It was illegal to live in a vehicle in L.A, prior to 2014, when the laws changed. As soon as the laws did change, Safe Parking L.A. worked to create safe places for people living in their cars to park. They employ underutilized parking lots to fill “a gap in homeless services and addresses the unique problems faced by adults and families whose only source of shelter is their vehicle,” according to their website.

Those interested in receiving services from Safe Parking L.A. can find more information on how to apply at safeparkingla.org.

