Number of Oklahoma seniors getting scammed out of savings increasing

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The number of seniors getting scammed out of their life savings is increasing across the country and here in Oklahoma, according to the FBI.

“Criminals will work hard to try to find new ways to take advantage of victims,” said Doug Goodwater, FBI special agent in charge of the Oklahoma City field office.

A report from the Internet Crime Complaint Center reveals a 15% jump from 2022 to 2023 in Oklahomans over the age of 60 falling victim to swindles and scams. Nationally, elder fraud increased by 11%.

“It can take many forms. It can be through social media where someone is leading a victim on with the ruse that they’re interested in a romantic relationship. It can be through a pop-up on their computer where it says that you have a virus and it’s going to freeze, and you must call tech support,” Goodwater said.

Not only are Oklahoma seniors often victims of fraud, they’re also being scammed out of more money.

According to the report, in 2023, nearly 1,000 Oklahomans were victims of elder fraud, with losses totaling over $22 million.

“We believe that potentially it’s because people over 60 have had a lifetime to build up wealth and more assets, so they’re a more attractive target,” Goodwater said.

FBI officials said fake tech support and romance scams were among the top fraud schemes for seniors. Now, they’re urging older Oklahomans and their families to know the signs and hang up before it’s too late.

“If you are being pressured into a financial transaction, you should stop. Log off the computer, hang up the phone and walk away,” Goodwater said.

