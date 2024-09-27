Bodycam video shows suspect running across Detroit-area freeway to flee police

By Sara Powers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A suspect was nearly hit by a semi-truck Tuesday morning after he ran across a Detroit-area freeway to flee a traffic stop, police said.

Dearborn officers stopped a pickup truck for a traffic violation on I-94and discovered the driver didn’t have a valid license, had warrants for his arrest and is currently on parole.

When officers were interviewing the driver, he ran across I-94 and was nearly hit by a semi-truck.

Officers pursued the suspect on foot, and deployed a drone. With the help of the drone, the officers found the suspect hiding in a thick, overgrown area.

A gun and body armor were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felony resisting an officer and felon in possession.

“This incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin. “Behavior like this will not be tolerated in the City of Dearborn; we will continue to pursue and arrest dangerous suspects and charge them with the appropriate crimes. We are fortunate to have advanced technology, including drones, to assist us in our day-to-day operations to locate these suspects. This incident demonstrates the efficient and safe collaboration between our Day Shift Officers and Drone Officers in locating and apprehending a dangerous suspect. Thank you to our Day Shift Team and all the Police Officers involved for a job well done!”

