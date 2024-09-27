Man charged after stockpile of illegal firearms discovered in Totowa, New Jersey home

By Anthony Johnson

TOTOWA, New Jersey (WABC) — A man was charged on Thursday after a stockpile of firearms was found in his Totowa, New Jersey home, police say.

Kyle Arena, 35, is accused of multiple firearm and weapons violations.

Police say they received an anonymous tip on Sept. 24 that Arena had been allegedly been engaging in reckless activities with firearms and had a track record of posting questionable content in various Facebook groups.

The content ranged from pointing firearms at people while driving and photos of illegal items like silencers.

“I was in shock,” said Totowa resident Ciro Abdondanza. “I never would have expected anything of that magnitude would happen in Totowa.”

Authorities found 129 fully-loaded illegal high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, a collection of sharp-edged knives, and items used to build and alter firearms inside Arena’s Lincoln Ave. home.

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Department bomb unit says it also seized four explosive items from the residence.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Carmine Cifalvi of Totowa. “That’s just crazy. What’s he starting his own army or something?”

Felix Arena, Kyle’s father, was also arrested for disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.

Arena is due in court on Monday.

