MSPCA works to bust black cat myths, help shelters affected by Helene

By Veronica Haynes

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — As we get closer to Halloween, MSPCA-Angell is reminding people there is no reason to fear black cat adoptions. The organization is also working to help shelters affected by Hurricane Helene.

The MSPCA-Angell has roughly 40 black cats currently in its care.

The MSPCA-Angell is waiving adoption fees for some of the cats in its care — including a number of black cats — across all four of its adoption centers from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

“There are so many myths surrounding black cats and Halloween that people still believe,” said MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley. “Facts and data consistently disprove them, and that’s what people should focus on. But it’s unfortunately not always the case, and this season tends to evoke more of these dangerous misconceptions, which often lead to worse outcomes for cats.”

There is a wide range of incorrect beliefs that negatively impact black cat adoptions in October, especially closer to Halloween, leading some animal shelters to even stop adopting out the animals around the holiday, Keiley said.

“We’re so confident that these myths are nothing to worry about that we would never consider stopping black cat adoptions, even at our Salem shelter, which is in arguably the spookiest, most witchy city in the country, if not the world,” he said.

Keiley said a persistent false belief is that people adopt black cats in October for nefarious purposes, like ritual sacrifice.

“Whether it’s black cat adoptions now, bunny adoptions around Easter, or people adopting pets as gifts in December, we just don’t see them returning the animals to shelters afterward in the numbers that people believe to be true,” he said.

The October adopt-a-thon will also allow the shelters to make space for cats impacted by Hurricane Helene.

“It’s not yet clear exactly where Helene will hit, but we know that a lot of shelters in areas we regularly work with, like Florida and South Carolina, will be impacted, and we want to be in a position to help,” added Keiley. “In order to do that, we need to find homes now for some of the cats that tend to stay in our shelters longer.”

The animals moved to MSPCA shelters from areas affected by Helene were already in shelters awaiting new homes. They are not animals who have families.

The adopt-a-thon, called “Purranormal Cativity” in honor of the spooky season, will take place during open hours at MSPCA shelters in Boston, Methuen, Salem and Centerville on Cape Cod.

Cats whose adoption fees will be waived include those with specific medical or behavioral needs, as well as older cats. Those eligible will have stars on their adoption profiles at mspca.org/adoptacat.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.