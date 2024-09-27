Nebraska DHHS reports first deaths from West Nile Virus in 2024

By McKenzy Parsons

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the first West Nile Virus deaths in the state this year.

Two people have died in the central region of the state.

DHHS noted there has been an average of six West Nile Virus deaths a year in the past five years.

Anyone any age can get West Nile Virus, but those who are over 50 years or older or those who have a compromised immune system are more at risk for severe symptoms.

Signs or symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, rash, and swollen lymph glands.

More severe signs can be high fever, headache, stiffness in neck, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, and paralysis.

There is no vaccine for the virus, but DHHS said about one-in-five people who become infected show symptoms.

